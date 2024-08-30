Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali lead 'Jurassic World Rebirth', first-look photos released

Washington [US], August 30 : Universal Pictures has officially set the stage for the next chapter in the Jurassic franchise with the unveiling of 'Jurassic World Rebirth.'

Taking to their official social media handles, the studio introduced the film's logo and a tantalizing preview of its musical score, along with a series of captivating first-look photos featuring stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

The first images from the highly anticipated film showcase Johansson and Bailey's characters navigating through dense grass, while another striking photo depicts Ali's character, illuminated by a flare, shouting in urgency.

The accompanying logline on Instagram reads, "A new era is born. #JurassicWorldRebirth."

Set to hit theatres in July 2025, 'Jurassic World Rebirth' is poised to take audiences on a fresh adventure five years after the events of 2022's 'Jurassic World Dominion.'

The film's official synopsis reveals a dramatic shift in the planet's ecology, with dinosaurs relegated to isolated equatorial regions that mimic their original habitats, according to Deadline.

These environments are home to the three largest dinosaurs, whose genetic material could hold transformative, life-saving potential for humanity.

In the film, Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert operations specialist tasked with leading a skilled team on a secret mission to obtain genetic samples from the colossal dinosaurs, according to Deadline.

The narrative intensifies when Zora's mission intersects with a civilian family stranded on an island after a catastrophic encounter with aquatic dinosaurs.

This chance meeting uncovers a chilling secret that has been concealed from the world for decades.

Gareth Edwards, known for his work on 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' directs the film, while the screenplay is penned by David Koepp, who also wrote for the original 'Jurassic Park' film.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Johansson expressed her longstanding passion for the Jurassic franchise.

"I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it," she revealed, adding, "The fact that it's happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it."

With its blend of thrilling new storylines and the return of iconic elements from the beloved series, 'Jurassic World Rebirth' is expected to be a major event in the summer of 2025.

