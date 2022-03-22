Screening of Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey forcibly stopped for The Kashmir Files

In a shocking incident, a group of people forcibly barged into a multiplex during the screening of Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey and forcibly tried to stop the film and demand that only The Kashmir Files should be screened. According to Bollywood Hungama, the incident happened at Eylex Cinemas, located in the town of Sambalpur in Odisha. Talking about the incident, a source close to this multiplex told the portal, “We live in a world where everything happens. Russia invades Ukraine and the world is not doing anything. So, you can imagine in a country like India which has 130 crore people, everyone has their own interests. That’s all.

Well, this is not the first time when people have created issues. An exhibitor also told the portal, “Many are coming in groups of 10, 20, 50, and even 100. Though most of them are peacefully watching the film, certain groups are creating ruckus on the premises. One group fought with our staff and alleged that we have cut a scene from The Kashmir Files. Arre, how can any theatre manager cut any scene from any film? Reel ka zamana gaya. We get DCP now and one can’t remove a nanosecond from any movie. But how do I explain this to these people who are convinced that we have joined hands with imaginary forces and that we don’t want the truth to be shown via this film?” Akshay's film took a beating over the weekend. The film only earned around Rs 34 crore on its first weekend. Meanwhile, 'The Kashmir Files' has earned an estimated Rs 180 crore in 11 days. The film that has been mired in controversy received the backing of Akshay Kumar last week. The actor, who was busy promoting his film, penned a note of appreciation for Anupam Kher and 'The Kashmir Files'.

