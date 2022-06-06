'Scrubs' cast would love to reunite on screen

An audience member asked the group what they imagined their characters would be doing now at the close of a Scrubs reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival on Sunday.

"You're asking me to write the reboot right in front of your eyes!", exclaimed series creator Bill Lawrence, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn were the show's core cast and Lawrence shared some of their favourite moments from the NBC/ABC comedy's run from 2001 to 2010. Because the actors and creators have remained close in the decade after the series ended. Braff and Faison even host a retrospective podcast called Fake Doctors, 'Real Friends' talk of an on-screen reunion or sequel was inevitable.

"We're gonna do it, you guys know," Lawrence said. Though it should be noted that there's no formal arrangement of any kind. The Ted Lasso co-creator added that "If you ever have an excuse to work with people you want to spend time with anyway, run to it."

Nonetheless, with everyone on stage having very busy careers, the 10th season of Scrubs is unlikely to happen very soon. "We all want to work together again, but it wouldn't be a full season," Faison remarked, "Maybe a movie, something we could do in two months."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Sacred Heart' crew also noted how Scrubs was an early adopter of combining drama and comedy, beginning with the show's fourth episode, "My Old Lady," which was carried on broadcast networks at the time. Three patients are treated by young doctors John Dorian (Braff), Elliot Reid (Chalke), and Chris Turk (Faison) in the episode, and all three die. When Lawrence pitched the concept to NBC, the network questioned if all three patients had to die.

"I suggested that this was not me [forecasting one of the show's defining components], but just being a smartass. 'If we turn down the lights and play an indie song, it may work,'" Lawrence added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor