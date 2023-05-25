Season 2 of 'The Wheel of Time' to premiere on OTT on September 1

Mumbai, May 25 The first-look images from the second season of the streaming show 'The Wheel of Time' were unveiled recently. The series is based on author Robert Jordan's eponymous fantasy series. The story follows a humble farm boy, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) who learns he is The Dragon Reborna"a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world or break it.

'The Wheel of Time' also stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman serve as executive producers.

