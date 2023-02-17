See how Aditya Roy Kapur reacted when a female fan tried to kiss him

It's normal for celebrities to have die-hard fans. However, there are times when fans are disillusioned with the personal space of a celebrity.

Recently, actor Aditya Roy Kapur faced an uncomfortable close encounter with one of his female fans. The actor was left in a tough spot after the fan tried to kiss him.

https://twitter.com/AdiSheOfficial/status/1625908446255251457

A video has surfaced online in which the female fan can be seen approaching Aditya for a selfie. After taking the picture, she forcefully tried to kiss the actor on his cheek but Aditya calmly managed to pull away.

Aditya slowly distanced himself from her but she refused to let go. She eventually kissed his hand.

Aditya hiding his discomfort behind his smile is clearly visible, leaving netizens furious.

"Horrible behaviour," a social media user commented.

"This fan has crossed the line," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya has come up with a new web show titled 'The Night Manager', which also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

Talking about the project, Aditya has earlier said, "When there's revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what's on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It's been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney+ Hotstar."

In the upcoming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor