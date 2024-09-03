See how Shraddha Kapoor wished her "favourite purush" Shakti Kapoor on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : It's veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's birthday today and his daughter Shraddha Kapoor is making sure to make his special day extra special.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha posted an adorable selfie with Shakti and called him her "favourite purush".

"Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai! Happy Birthday Baapu (red heart emoji) @shaktikapoor

Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai Love you Baapu," she captioned the post.

Shakti Kapoor's journey in Bollywood began in 1977 with "Khel Khilari Ka," but he gained limelight with his roles in movies like "Qurbani" and

"Rocky". In a career spanning decades, Shakti Kapoor enthralled audience with not only his roles as a villain but also impressed cinephiles with comedy.

Remember his role as Crime Master Gogo in 'Andaz Apna Apna'? His portrayal of this comical villain, complete with the memorable dialogue "Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal kar gotiya khelta hoon main," made him a household name.

One can't also forget his role of Nandu in Raja Babu. In the 1994 film Raja Babu, Kapoor played Nandu, the loyal yet dim-witted friend of the protagonist. His catchphrase "Nandu sabka bandhu" became a popular line, further solidifying his status as a beloved comic actor. The film was a significant hit and showcased Kapoor's knack for comedic timing.

In the 1995 hit 'Coolie No. 1', Kapoor played Rangeela, showcasing his ability to complement the lead characters with his comedic flair. The film remains a classic in the genre of Hindi masala comedies.

Now fans are waiting to see him sharing screen space with his daughter Shraddha.

