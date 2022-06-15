‘Seeing my parents jump with joy meant the world for me!’ : Manushi Chhillar on her parents reaction after seeing her debut on the big screen

The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar has won hearts with her debut film, Samrat Prithviraj. Manushi was paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in this historical entertainer and she has received unanimous love from audiences and media for her debut! Manushi played the role of Princess Sanyogita with confidence and elan and garnered love from all quarters. Manushi reveals she was overwhelmed seeing her parents jump with joy after seeing her on screen.



Manushi reveals, “It has been amazing to receive so much love from media and critics for my debut in Samrat Prithviraj. I never thought that I would become an actor and though, I knew that I had done my best in the film, I was quite nervous before release thinking whether people would appreciate and accept me as an actor. So, all this love is truly encouraging as it motivates me to work on myself and become better with each film.”



She adds, “My parents have always been very supportive of my decisions and I wanted them to enjoy watching me on screen as an audience and not just parents. To see them jump with joy after seeing the film and listen to how they felt I was good in my debut film, meant the world to me. Their review of my work matters to me dearly and their validation will keep me going forward. So, we had an emotional screening because I think it was an overwhelming moment for me and my parents.”

