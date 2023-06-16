Seeta is not India’s daughter’: Nepal objects to Adipurush dialogue

Nepal has objected to Mata Seeta being called ‘Bharat Ki Beti’ (India’s daughter). As per reports, a dialogue in the movie Adipurush, where Lord Ram (played by Baahubali star Prabhas) is asking the Vanar Sena to fight to save India’s daughter from the captivity of Ravana, has created some controversy in Nepal.Nepal, proud of its temple town of Janakpur, considers Mata Seeta as Nepal’s daughter, not India’s daughter.

Belen Shah, the Mayor of the Kathmandu metropolitan area had taken a strong objection to Mata Seeta being referred to as ‘India’s daughter’, had asserted that she is, in fact, Nepal’s daughter, and the makers of Aadipurush had been given 3-days time to remove the allegedly controversial dialogue from the movie. It is notable here that Belen Shah had demanded that the dialogue must be removed/corrected not just in Nepal, but in India too. Further going a step ahead, he had also declared that no Hindi/Indian movie will be allowed to be released in Nepal if the makers of Adipurush do not correct their ‘mistake’.The Om Raut directorial is touted to be one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinema. It witnessed a huge blow after the premiere on IMAX screens were cancelled due to clash with The Flash.