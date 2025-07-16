Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Set for Intimate Wedding in September : Reports

Selena Gomez one of the popular American pop singer is ready to start new chapter of her life. Singer actress will be tying knot with her long time boyfriend and music producer Benny Blanco. According to reports the couple is all set to tie knot in September this year in California.

Daily Mail, reported that Selena and Benny will have intimate wedding and will be attended by their closest friends and family members. Their will be two day celebration. However their is no update About the theme and venue. Couple have already sent out the wedding invitation. These are just reports, both haven't gave any confirmation about this or announced the wedding date.

Selena and Benny surpised their fans with the news of engagement in December 2024 with series of picture. Selena and Benny, longtime friends and collaborators since 2015's "Same Old Love," began dating around 2023. Selena Gomez revealed in December 2023 that she had been dating Benny Blanco for six months. In an Instagram post, Gomez called Blanco "my absolute everything" and "the best thing that's ever happened to me." Previously, Gomez had an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018.