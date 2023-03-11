Selena Gomez is indebted to Francia Raisa over kidney transplant

Los Angeles, March 11 Actress-singer Selena Gomez will "never ever, ever be more in debt" to anyone than actress Francia Raisa.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress received a kidney transplant from the 'Grown-ish' star in 2017 to help combat the health issues she was suffering as a result of auto-immune condition lupus and she's paid tribute to her "best friend" for her selfless gesture, acknowledging she was "so, so, so lucky", reports 'Female First UK'.

Speaking on Apple TV+ documentary series 'Dear...', Selena said: "My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested.' And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky (sic)".

"I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way. I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming", she added.

'Female First UK' further states that last year, fans speculated the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress had fallen out with her 34-year-old pal following an interview Selena gave in which she said she didn't have many famous friends and only listed Taylor Swift as one.

After E! News used the first half of the quote in an Instagram post, Francia shared a comment, which she later deleted, that read: "Interesting".

