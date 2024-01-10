Selena Gomez is "off social media" for a while, says, she wants to focus on "what really matters"

Washington [US], January 10 : American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez is stepping away from social media. The singer and actress, 31, shared that she wants to focus on "what really matters", reported People.

She took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of record producer boyfriend Benny Blanco having a playful moment with two young children

"I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters," Gomez wrote in her post.

According to People, the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor has never been shy about taking breaks from social media. In October she revealed that she would be stepping back from her socials "because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world."

"People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she added at the time before going on to say that "ALL people" need to be protected, "especially children," and that "violence needs to be stopped for good."

"I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag," she continued. "I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."

Gomez's recent social media break statement comes after she posted a photo of herself having a romantic kiss with Blanco, 35, at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Gomez was photographed hugging Blanco's neck while wearing a red and black Giorgio Armani dress and black blazer at the awards ceremony.

"I won," her caption read as the two embraced in the sweet moment.

A source told People on January 5 that Gomez is "super happy and present" amid her new romance.

"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment," the source told PEOPLE. "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023, reported People.

