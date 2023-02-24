Selena Gomez quits social media after becoming most followed female on Instagram

Selena Gomez is the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram now!

The singer has beaten Kylie Jenner with her Instagram game! At the time of writing this article, Selena's followers are 382 million while Kylie's are 380 million.

Kylie was the most followed female on Instagram earlier.

However, amid all this Selena announced that she is taking a break from Instagram.

Page Six reported that on Thursday, Selena went live on TikTok saying, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier."

"I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care," she added.

"And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this," she said further, adding, "I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything."

This is not the first time that she would be taking a break from social media.

The singer has, in the past, on many occasions, taken a break from social media citing her mental health.

In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after being diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor