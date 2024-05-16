Selena Gomez starrer first-look photos of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' spinoff unveiled

Washington [US], May 16 : The first look of one of the most anticipated spinoffs of the beloved series, 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' starring Selena Gomez and David Henrie has been revealed.

The new series, titled 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place', promises to reignite the magic that captured audiences worldwide.

As per Deadline, Gomez delighted fans during Disney's upfront event on Tuesday as she unveiled exciting details about the upcoming spinoff of the beloved series, 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'.

In a captivating reveal, Gomez disclosed the title and treated fans to a glimpse of what's to come with two exclusive first-look images.

These images offer a sneak peek into the grown-up lives of Alex and Justin Russo, portrayed by Gomez and David Henrie respectively, as they reprise their beloved roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Channel (@disneychannel)

Joining the cast are fresh faces, including Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, alongside Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, and Max Matenko as the Russo family members, Deadline reported.

Additionally, Taylor Cora is set to inject her bubbly charm into the series as Winter, Billie's vivacious and candid best friend.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' follows the journey of adult Justin Russo, who opts for a mortal life with his family.

However, when his sister Alex introduces Billie into their world, Justin must dust off his magical prowess to mentor the young wizard-in-training, all while balancing everyday responsibilities and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Excitement mounts as the premiere date draws near, with Disney Channel and Disney+ set to debut the series later this year.

The green light for the pilot in January, followed by a series pickup in March, solidifies the anticipation surrounding this enchanting new chapter.

Behind the scenes, creators Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, alongside executive producers Gary Marsh, Gomez, and Henrie, are poised to deliver a spellbinding experience.

Andy Fickman's direction and executive production of the pilot, along with his commitment to helm multiple episodes, promise a seamless transition into the magical realm of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor