“Selfie culture is horrible”: Kangana reacts to video of Sunny Deol yelling at fan for picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Actor Sunny Deol is currently basking in the grand success of his recently released action drama film ‘Gadar 2’.

Recently a video of the actor went viral on social media in which he could be seen lashing out at a fan who tried to get close and take a selfie with him at the airport.

Several users slammed the ‘Apne’ actor for his behaviour.

On Saturday, actor Kangana Ranaut came in support of Sunny and called the selfie culture “horrible”.

Reacting to the video, Kangana wrote on X (formerly known as ‘Twitter’), “Any one such incidence in isolation can never be an indication of one’s intensions or behaviour, and selfie culture is horrible, people come very close to us we get subjected to all kinds of virals and viruses, love has many languages selfies and hugs are not the only ones.”

https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1692725252353384624

'Gadar 2' has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office in the country.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the film's latest collection numbers.

He wrote, "300 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR… Mass pockets are in an altogether different league… Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark… Expect BIGGG JUMP on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr. Total: Rs 305.13 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

In fact, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore.

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1692766172088094783

'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across mass centres in India, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Talking about Kangana’s work front, she will be next seen in the film ‘Tejas’ which is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Emergency’ and ‘Chandramukhi 2’ in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor