Selvaraghavan praises Sukumar's 'Pushpa'

Chennai, Jan 8 Director Selvaraghavan, who has delivered several critically acclaimed films in Tamil, on Saturday showered praises on director Sukamar's Telugu hit 'Pushpa: The Rise', saying the film had blown him away.

Taking to social media, the ace director said, "WOW ! What an entertainer! Blown away. Kudos to Sukumar! All the characters have done a terrific job. Addicted to Devi Sri Prasad's songs and background music! And Allu Arjun, what a performance! Body language and mind blowing acting! Loved the little nuances! Hats off!"

'Pushpa: The Rise', which features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, had emerged as a blockbuster, even before its release on OTT on Friday.

Sources say that 'Pushpa: The Rise' has already raked in over Rs 300 crore. Sukumar, in an interview to , had said that they would begin work on the second part of 'Pushpa' in February and that it would be released on December 16 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor