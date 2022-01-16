Sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' to go on floors in March this year

Actor Allu Arjun's and actress Rashmika Mandana's movie 'Pushpa The Rise' has garnered positive response and has become a surprise blockbuster of 2021. Directed by Sukumar, it was released on December 17 and has scored massive success at the box-office with its collections. The sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' is expected to go on floors in March this year.

Before the release of 'Pushpa The Rule', did you know these facts about the movie.

'Pushpa' was going to be a web series

A few years ago, the case of smuggling of red sandalwood timber from Andhra Pradesh came under discussion. Sukumar did research on the subject. He later told the media that it took him six months to do the research. He said he would make a web series on this first. But then he decided to make a film on it.

Pushpa The Rise has been released in five languages. Rashmika Mandana will be seen in the lead role along with Allu Arjun in this film. According to reports, the actress had taken Rs 2 crore for the first part of the film. But now that the film has become a blockbuster hit, Rashmika has increased her charges for the sequel. She has taken Rs 3 crore for 'Pushpa The Rule'.

What will be the story of 'Pushpa the Rule'?

Pushpa The Rise shows Allu Arjun's transformation from a coolie to a smuggler. Fahad Fasil makes an entry at the end of the film. The sequel to the film will feature the two actors face to face.