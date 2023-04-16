Several injured during Prince Narula's concert in Rampur

Popular reality show, titled Roadies, based on sports and adventure, is all set for its 19th season. Recently, the reality show announced its four judges, which include Sonu Sood, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty. One of the judges Prince Narula recently shared a harrowing experience about his concert experience in Rampur. A group of drunkards caused a ruckus at his concert.

According to a report published in Jagran stated that Prince held a concert at a hotel near Rampur. A group of men who were supposedly drunk got into a fight with each other and created a ruckus at the venue. Due to the chaos caused by the fight, the audience started throwing chairs at each other which led to injuries. For the safety of the singer and his team, they were rushed to the green room. Later, the Punjabi singer Prince Narula opened up about the incident during an interaction with the paparazzi. He said, “Two guys started fighting, and we could not see as there was a huge crowd. There were very few bouncers, and for safety, we were taken to the green room. However, it is unknown why the drunk men got into a scuffle.The singer has been part of the popular reality show Roadies as a gang leader and mentor to coach the contestants on the show.