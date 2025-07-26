“Shaadi Karne Ke Baad Main Jawan Ho Jaungi?”: Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan Shuts Down Age-Shamer

Zareen Khan who is know for her witty response and straightforward attituded recently slammed her online troller for age-shaming her. Zareen posted a video on her official Instagram account in which she was seen hitting back at troller who said that you are old and you should get married. She questioned netizens mentality saying why marriage is seen as the solution to every problem in life especially for women.

Actress addressed a commenter who suggested marriage as an antidote to aging. She questioned the logic, asking if marriage magically reverses aging. Khan criticized the societal mindset that views marriage as a universal solution, particularly for unemployment, aimlessness, or excessive independence. She also argued that marrying someone irresponsible only compounds problems, potentially ruining both lives.

She further challenged the notion that marriage can control independent individuals, asking if it's a magical fix when many marriages fail quickly. Ultimately, Khan rejected the idea that marriage solves every problem. Zareen Khan, who debuted with Salman Khan’s 'Veer' in 2010, was last seen in 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' in 2021.