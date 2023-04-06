'Shaakuntalam' trailer boasts of stunning visuals

Mumbai, April 6 The second trailer of the upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam' was unveiled here on Thursday. The trailer, which is 1 minute and 34 seconds in length, promises a visual treat and features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan.

The film tells the story of epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan.

The film is based on Kalidasa's Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam'.

The film has been written and directed by Gunasekhar and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks.

