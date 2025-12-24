Shaan celebrates legendary Mohammed Rafi’s 102nd birth anniversary, throws an impromptu song quiz at his sons

Mumbai, Dec 24 Superstar singer Shaan took to his social media account to celebrate the legendary singer Mohammad Rafi’s 102nd birth anniversary in a fun and unique way, adding a personal touch to it.

He was seen throwing an impromptu quiz at his sons over Mohammad Rafi. In the video shared by Shaan, he said, “Hello, we’re out somewhere as a family, and then I realised, today is Mohammed Rafi’s birthday. So I decided to do an on-the-spot quiz with my boys to see how many Rafi songs they know. I was sure they’d know at least five.”

He added, “I told them, ‘Come on guys, I’m giving you the phone; let’s go for it!’ I nudged them, saying, ‘The most obvious one first, not anyone else, the most popular one!’” His sons quickly answered with “Chand Mera Dil”, followed by “Kya Hua Tera Vaada” and “Ramaiya Vastavaiya”.

Another answer came in as “O Haseena”, and Shaan happily added, “Yes, O Haseena Zulfon Wali Jaane Jahan, one of the most evergreen Rafi songs!” He then went on to praise their choices, saying, “All wonderful Rafi songs.”

Signing off the tribute, Shaan further said, “And yes, a very happy birthday to one of the greatest voices the world has ever known. He will always remain one of the greatest voices in the world.”

For the uninitiated, The superstar singer Mohammed Rafi, in a short span, went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most iconic playback singers.

Rafi was born on the 24th of December 1924 in Amritsar, Punjab. The singer has over 5000 Bollywood songs in his name. Rafi passed away on 31 July 1980 in Mumbai due to a heart attack, leaving the nation in shock and mourning.

Among his many evergreen classics that continue to define generations are Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho (Chaudhvin Ka Chand, 1960), Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera (Teesri Manzil, 1966), O Haseena Zulfon Wali (Teesri Manzil, 1966), Deewana Hua Baadal (Kashmir Ki Kali, 1964), Baharon Phool Barsao (Suraj, 1966), Dil Ke Jharoke Mein (Brahmachari, 1968), Teri Bindiya Re (Abhimaan, 1973), Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya (Hum Dono, 1961), Kya Hua Tera Vaada (Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, 1977), and Dafliwale Dafli Baja (Sargam, 1979).

