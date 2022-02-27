Shabana Azmi calls out Ola Cabs for negligence, highlights niece's horrific experience

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi voiced out the horrific experience that her niece, Meghna Vishwakarma faced while taking a ride in a popular ride-sharing company, Ola Cabs recently.

After sharing her niece's grievance, the 'Arth' actor was unsatisfied with Ola Cab's response when the latter said that they will "take appropriate steps to minimise such situations in the future."

She responded to them on Twitter, by writing, "Minimise ?!!!You should ensure it never happens again !!!Your driver put my niece at danger of her safety, apart from causing her mental trauma."

The actor had earlier tweeted about her niece having a horrific experience, to which Ola Cabs had appreciated her for highlighting the issue to them.

The actor's niece had taken to Facebook and written about her ordeal. She wrote, "My Ola ride from Lower Parel to Andheri West - The cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up. 5 minutes into the ride, he realized there was a lot of traffic and that he'd reach home late, so he made me get off in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was late in the night, making it difficult to find another cab. I had to walk down the bridge and walk through Dadar market. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination. Please help, this is unacceptable Ola".

Meanwhile, Azmi will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor