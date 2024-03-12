Shagun Pandey sets up gym in vanity van; mentored by former Mr India

Mumbai, March 12 Amidst the chaotic shooting schedules, Shagun Pandey has ingeniously carved out his own fitness haven by setting up a makeshift gym on the sets of 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'.

'Mera Balam Thanedaar' revolves around two contrasting individuals, Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (Shagun), who are trying to win each other’s trust and navigate their married life.

To embody the role of Veer, an IPS officer, Shagun has fully immersed himself in the character by making fitness a cornerstone of his lifestyle.

Remaining faithful to his character, he sculpts his physique by embracing a regimen that incorporates a strict diet, cardio, compound exercises, callisthenics, and essential rest to achieve the desired muscular appearance.

Talking about the same, Shagun said: "Fitness is a lifestyle for me. It was not feasible for me to travel and hit the gym amid the hectic schedule and it’s indispensable for me to maintain the desired look for this role. So, I thought of hitting two birds with one stone by setting up a gym in my vanity room on the set."

"I am coached by Imtiyaz Nazir (former Mr India) on video call. I think putting one’s health and work above everything else is a game-changer. Having a gym within arm’s reach allows me to prioritize wellness without compromising on time and convenience. I tell anyone who comes to me for fitness advice, to take charge of their well-being and do whatever form of exercise that’s comfortable for them," he added.

In the ongoing storyline, viewers will witness the unfolding drama surrounding the Kundali. Sulakshana, (Veer's mother), discovers Bulbul's Kundali with the help of Drishti (Bulbul’s sister). She insists on matching Veer and Bulbul's Kundalis, as everything seems to be going awry after their marriage.

However, Vardhan, (Veer's father), opposes this idea and resists the notion of Kundali matching. The conflict between Sulakshana's belief in the significance of Kundali matching and Vardhan’s scepticism sets the stage for an interesting drama which will keep the viewers hooked.

'Mera Balam Thanedaar' airs on Colors.

