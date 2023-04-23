Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Rekha, Dimple Kapadia attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : In the memory of beloved Pamela Chopra, the wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, a prayer meet was held at the Yash Raj Studios on Sunday.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia and many more celebrities marked their presence at the meet.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last on Thursday. She was 74.

After learning about her demise, several celebrities reached Aditya Chopra's residence to be there with the family. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, almost everyone from the film industry headed to the Chopras' house to pay their last respect.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Neelam and many more celebs on Sunday reached the YRF studio to pay their last respect.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to Pamela Chopra with his golden words. He wrote, ""Life is so unpredictable and tough. The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look, the people, the crew, the work itself ... all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping, the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance. In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill."

The industry insiders called Pamela the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband's creative pursuits. She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary 'The Romantics', in which, she talked about her husband's way of film making, how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years.

Pamela Chopra lost her husband Yash Chopra at the age of 80 in 2012. Pamela and Yash Chopra got married in 1970. Pamela Chopra had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulha Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

