Shah Rukh Khan acquires remake rights of Dulhe Raja

Shah Rukh Khan is a busy producer these days. In the latest update, the production house has reportedly acquired the ‘remake and negative’ rights of Dulhe Raja, which originally starred Govinda, Kader Khan and Raveena Tandon. Farhad Samji is penning the script. He has been advised to create a draft of the screenplay while retaining the essence of Dulhe Raja, but also keeping it modern in terms of storytelling.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with shooting of Atlee's film ‘Jawan’ in Chennai. He will be stationed there till the end of this month, post which he will return to Mumbai and shoot for ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in the pipeline.