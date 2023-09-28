Shah Rukh Khan announces 'buy 1 get 1 free' offer on Jawan tickets

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s film 'Jawan' has been breaking several box office records ever since its release on September 7. It has already entered the Rs 1000-crore club worldwide! Even then, the film shows no sign of slowing down. Amid this, Shah Rukh Khan announced a special surprise for his fans. Today, September 28, 'Jawan' will have a 'buy 1 get 1 ticket free' offer.

Meanwhile, in the worldwide collection, 'Jawan' has already crossed the coveted Rs 1000 crore.Amid this blockbuster success, Shah Rukh Khan has now announced 'buy 1 get 1 free ticket' offer on 'Jawan'. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, Bhai ko, behen ko, Dushman ko, Yaar ko... And of course, apne Pyaar ko! Kal Jawan dikhaaiyega! Chacha-Chachi, Phoopha-Phoophi, Maama-Maami... Yaani Poore Parivaar ko. Sab ke liye ek ke saath ek free ticket!!! Toh kal se... Parivaar, yaar aur pyaar... Just Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 FREE! Wholesome entertainment with the whole family. In cinemas near you - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” he wrote on the microblogging site.Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan also boasts of a star-studded ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra along with cameos by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.