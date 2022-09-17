Shah Rukh Khan asks PM Narendra Modi to rest and enjoy his birthday

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a unique birthday wish for Prime. Minister Narendra Modi. The Pathaan star took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi (sic)."

Leaders from across party lines and heads of countries extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Droupadi Murmu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who wished the Prime Minister. While the BJP and some individuals have made plans to celebrate the prime minister’s birthday, PM Modi will be going about his day as usual, fulfilling his national duties. One of the biggest highlights of his birthday were the release of the eight cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh around 10:45 am. Notably, the big cat was extinct in the country in 1952 due to sport hunting, overhunting and habitat loss.