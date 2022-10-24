Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's action comedy 'Happy New Year' turns eight

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's action comedy film 'Happy New Year' turned eight on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Red chillies entertainment dropped a video which they captioned, "Celebrating 8 years of Indiawaale who won the hearts of everyone."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkFdSIzowKW/

In the video, the production house shared some glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Farah Khan, the film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff and Sonu Sood in prominent roles.

The film marked the third collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Chennai Express' and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Soon after the video was shared, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Released in the year 2014, the film collected over Rs 350 crores at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

He also has director Atlee's 'Jawan' and director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Deepika, on the other hand will be seen in 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan, director Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan, and in a Pan India film 'Project K' alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor