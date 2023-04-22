Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside his Mumbai residence on Eid al-Fitr

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was joined by his son Abram, made an appearance on the terrace of his palatial residence Mannat to exchange Eid Al Fitr with fans.

Just like every year, this year too, a sea of fans gathered outside SRK's palatial residence Mannat to catch a glimpse of King Khan. Sharing pictures of himself from the balcony of his residence, Shah Rukh Khan is seen waving and sending air kisses to the fans.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Pathaan. The film, released in January 2023, surpassed Rs. 1000 crore mark at the global box office. He is currently on the verge of wrapping the shoot for Atlee Kumar's Jawan.