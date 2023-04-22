Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat on Eid, little Abram joins him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Fans have got their special 'Eidi' from superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of Eid!

King Khan greeted his fans on Saturday, who were waiting outside his house for hours. Shah Rukh wore a white tee and blue denim. He sported a black shade. The superstar was joined by his youngest son Abram, who was dressed in a white Pathan suit.

Shah Rukh waved at the cheering crowd, performed his signature pose of spreading his arms and saluted the crowd. Added to the delight of the fans, Abram was also waving to the people, stationed outside Mannat.

Meeting fans on Eid has become a yearly ritual for Shah Rukh. The 'Pathaan' actor posted a collage in which he is seen with folded hands and making salutation. He wrote on his Instagram, "So lovely to see you all on this festive day!! Now let's spread the love... and may God's blessings be upon all of us... Eid Mubarak!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVeCzUoUFg/

Recently Shah Rukh stole the limelight as his wife Gauri (Khan) posted the grand family frame on her Instagram, which got featured in her book 'My Life In Design.' The portrait shows Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and Abram dressed at their best.

Shah Rukh brought back the audience of Hindi cinema to the theatres with the blockbuster 'Pathaan', at the beginning of this year. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hir's 'Dunki' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. He will act in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan' as well.

