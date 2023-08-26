Shah Rukh Khan has THIS to say after watching Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Actor Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ recently caused a tsunami at the box office as the film has now entered Rs 400 crore club.

‘Gadar 2’ minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It becomes the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

On Saturday, SRK conducted his famous #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he answered several fans’ questions.

During the session a fan asked him has he watched ‘Gadar 2’? to which he replied, “Yeah loved it!!”

Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The film has taken the box office by storm, crossing the coveted Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Trade analyst has predicted that Gadar 2 is sure to challenge the domestic box office collections of Pathaan and Baahubali 2. While Pathaan stands as the highest domestic grosser at Rs 543.05 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime domestic collection is Rs 510.99.

As the film minted Rs 400 crore, Sunny took to Instagram and expressed his joy.

Sharing a video in which he is seen expressing his gratitude to the audience, Sunny said, "Thank you everyone that you liked 'Gadar 2'. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed Rs 400 crore and will go further.

"It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you," the 65-year-old said with tears of joy in his eyes.

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 8.40 crores which took the total India collection to Rs 419.10 crore.

