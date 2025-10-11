Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black at Filmfare Awards 2025

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 11 : Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning entry at the 70th Filmfare Awards, looking dapper in a black suit.

In visuals from the event, the actor could be seen posing on the red carpet, appearing handsome and all smiles. He chose an all-black ensemble, with his blazer featuring a sleek white strip on one side.

SRK accessorised the look with a black watch, a bracelet and a necklace.

The actor made sure to thank the media for their love and praise, as he blew kisses and waved at everyone.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan has been chosen as the host at the 70th Filmfare Awards in Gujarat with Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar.

"The Superstar, The Icon, The Enigma Hold your hearts, because the one and only #ShahRukhKhan is making his way to co-host the most awaited #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025withGujaratTourism, happening on October 11 at Eka Arena, Ahmedabad," the post by Filmfare read.

In visuals going viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan was seen enchanting the audience in his signature style.

The Filmfare Awards 2025 is being held on October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad.

Many other celebrities also arrived on the red carpet, putting their best fashion foot forward. Actors like Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Harshvardhan Rane, Mohnish Behl, Shoojit Sircar, Kriti Sanon, and Nitanshi Goel also graced the eventr on Saturday.

Actor Lakshya was also seen attending the Filmfare Awards 2025, as he made a striking appearance on the red carpet.

In August, an MoU was signed in Gandhinagar between Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for hosting the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025.

The agreement was signed by TCGL's Managing Director, Prabhav Joshi, and Rohit Gopakumar of Worldwide Media. Under the Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022, Gujarat has emerged as a hub for the film industry.

Hosting the Filmfare Awards will be a landmark in this journey, as per the press release from the Gujarat CMO.

