Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's 'Veer Zaara' to be re-released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Get ready to witness the cinematic magic of iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra once again as his directorial 'Veer Zaara' is all set to be re-released in theatres next week.

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the romantic drama will hit the screens again on September 13.

The update about the film's re-release was shared on the official Instagram handle of YRF.

"A match made in heaven... Veer-Zaara is coming back to the theatres on Friday, 13th Sept! Watch it at a Cinepolis screen near you! (Link in bio)," the post read.

Fans left excited after learning about the film's re-release details.

"Woww....can't wait to watch it again," a social media user commented.

"Best news of the day. Veer Zaara is a beautiful film," another user wrote.

Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara transcends borders and generations with its powerful narrative of love, sacrifice, and hope. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee.

The film showcases eternal love story of Indian Air Force pilot, Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman, Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta).

'Veer Zaara' was much liked for its story, performance by the cast of the movie and music.

Recently, the audience also witnessed the re-release of films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Lakshya', 'Rockstar' and 'Laila Majnu'.

