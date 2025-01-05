Shah Rukh Khan promises to bring a masterpiece in 2025

Mumbai, Jan 5 Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently took to social media to announce that his son Aryan Khan's fashion label, D'YAVOL, will be dropping its new X-3 collection on January 12.

Sharing this exciting update, the actor posted a video on his X handle promoting his son's brand and wrote, “A new masterpiece. X3. Dropping on 12th January only on http://dyavolx.com.”

Founded by Aryan Khan, Bunty Singh, and Leti Blagoeva, the high-end streetwear brand D'YAVOL made its global debut at New York Fashion Week in September 2024. The event, held at The Pierre Hotel in New York, offered attendees a sneak peek at the brand's upcoming X-3 capsule collection.

Speaking about the collection, Aryan Khan explained that it embodies the essence of experimentation, while remaining true to the brand's commitment to excellence in materials and tailoring.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan, a proud father, has been actively supporting Aryan in his entrepreneurial journey by promoting the D’YAVOL brand.

Meanwhile, the ‘Raees’ actor made headlines recently after jetting off to an undisclosed location to celebrate the New Year, following his return to Mumbai with his family after ringing in the holiday in Alibaug.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was most recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's “Dunki,” a comedy-drama inspired by the controversial illegal immigration method known as "donkey flight." The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal.

The ‘Dilwale’ actor will next be seen in King alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. The highly anticipated action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. King will mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut, following her role in Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period drama The Archies, which premiered on Netflix in 2023.

Additionally, this project reunites Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sujoy Ghosh, who previously collaborated on the 2021 thriller “Bob Biswas.”

