Shah Rukh Khan ropes in Fauda director to mentor son Aryan Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has roped in Fauda filmmaker Lior Riaz to train his son Aryan Khan for his debut series which will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. As per a Pinkvilla report, a source revealed the details saying, "Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction." Earlier reports also suggested that Aryan will collaborate with Bilal Siddiqui, who was the co-writer of Bard of Blood, for his debut web-series. The details of this show, including the casting, are currently being kept under wraps.

Speaking of Fauda, it is a 2015 Israeli TV drama developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff that focuses on Israel Defense Forces and tells the story of a commander in pursuit of an arch-terrorist known as ‘The Panther’. The show has been recreated in Hindi titled Tanav that is set against the backdrop of the turbulent atmosphere of Kashmir.