Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan release date postponed?

After the grand success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's fans are excited about his next film 'Jawan'. The movie was reportedly supposed to release in June 2023, but as per recent reports, Jawan has been pushed to October. The star cast of Jawan has already wrapped up a schedule of the film.According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jawan's release date has reportedly been postponed to October now. It has also been reported that Jawan could release during Gandhi Jayanti weekend or Dussehra Weekend.

The action thriller, which went on floors earlier last year, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. They have already shot parts in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Earlier on speaking about the pan-India film, SRK shared, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come".