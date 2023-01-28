Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan breaks record as Kashmir theatre gets housefull after 32 years

People of Kashmir are queuing up to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, making it the first film to have houseful shows in 33 years in the Valley.

The cinema halls reopened in Kashmir last year after being shut for three decades due to threats and attacks by militants. Vikas Dhar, owner of Kashmir's only multiplex theatre, said all the shows of the spy thriller were houseful on the first day of its release on Wednesday.

I did not know Shah Rukh Khan has such a massive fan following in Kashmir. All shows on the first day were fully booked while five of the seven shows on Republic Day were also sold out, Dhar told PTI.

It was due to restrictions on movement of people on account of the Republic Day parade in the vicinity of the multiplex in Badamibagh area of the city that the first two shows had less than expected audience, he added. Dhar opened his multiplex theatre last year in September. The theatre has three screens with a total capacity of 520 seats.

This is after 33 years that people are queuing up to watch movies in Kashmir. This was the dream when we set out with this project and it has come true, he said.