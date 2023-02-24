Shah Rukh Khan to film for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in April!

Salman Khan’s surprise entry in Pathaan created mass hysteria among audiences and it looks like Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 as Aditya Chopra plans to take the frenzy around YRF Spy Universe to fever pitch.

A trade source says, “Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!”

The source adds, “Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission.”