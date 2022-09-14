Shah Rukh Khan to shoot high-octane action scenes with 200 women In Atlee's Jawan

2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan as the actor is coming back to the big screen after a 5 year hiatus. One of his most awaited flicks is Atlee's Jawan which has been in the news for a long time. While the shooting of the film is currently underway, recent reports claim that SRK will be shooting an ‘intense action sequence’ later this week in Chennai.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama.com, an ‘elaborate set’ has already been created to shoot this mega-action scene. Not just this, it has also been reported that the superstar will be shooting this sequence along with 200 women. Reportedly, the director of the film, Atlee has crowdsourced around 200 to 250 women management officers in Mumbai who will fly to Chennai for the shoot. The action sequence is likely to be shot over a period of seven days. However, there is no official announcement regarding any of these shooting details so far.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara in a key role. Reportedly, the film will also feature Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Pathaan and Dunki.