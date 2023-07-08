Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller 'Jawan' prevue to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain the audience once again with his action avatar in the upcoming film 'Jawan'.

The actor took to Twitter to drop a video to make an announcement about the prevue date of the movie.

He tweeted, "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon...

#JawanPrevueOn10July

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

In the video, it was revealed that the 'Jawans' prevue will be out @10:30 am on 10.07.23.

Also, SRK asked his fans in the video, "Ready Ah?"

On Saturday, the makers of 'Jawan' dropped a motion teaser featuring a walky-talky with the text 'Jawan' flashing on it and raised the fans' excitement.

Taking to Instagram, Red Chillies Productions shared the video and wrote, "Stay Tuned...#JawanTrailer."

Helmed by South filmmaker Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is billed to pack high-octane action sequences.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background.

'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

During his popular #AskSRK session, the actor also shared his experience of working with Nayanthara, Vijay and director Atlee.

Talking about Nayanthara, the actor wrote, "She is lovely....too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan."

While talking about the 'Master' actor he tweeted, "He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learnt a lot from Vijay."

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara, Vijat and director Atlee.

Sharing his experience of working with Atlee, he said, "Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun. #Jawan."

'Jawan' is going to be SRK's second release after his comeback after 4 years.

He also revealed what he loved the most about the film.

"For me at least it's a new kind of a genre. An Atlee special and the marriage of trying to bring two ways of making films in tandem," he tweeted.

As the film is going to be a multilingual, a user asked the King Khan, "did Atlee made you learn Tamil #Jawan #AskSRK" to which he replied, "Atlee and Anirudh made me do a few song lines (lip synch ) in Tamil....hope I got them right."

Apart from 'Jawan', the King Khan will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of the film 'Dunki' is still awaited.

