Shah Rukh Khan's House 'Mannat' Set for Major Expansion with Two New Floors

Mannat, the iconic Mumbai residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is not only a symbol of luxury but also a major fan attraction. Covering 27,000 square feet across six stories, the mansion seamlessly combines vintage appeal with modern design. In a recent development, reports suggest that the actor's wife, Gauri Khan, has filed an application to add two more floors to Mannat, further enhancing its grandeur.

As per documents obtained by HT, Gauri Khan submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on November 9, seeking approval for the construction of two additional floors to the annexe, which would add 616.02 sq. meters to the existing built-up area. The move follows changes to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in 2019, allowing increased development rights and the use of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), enabling property owners in the CRZ zone to expand their buildings. Several cricketers, industrialists, and real estate figures have already used this provision to enhance their properties.

The committee, led by Principal Secretary (Environment) Pravin Darade, will review Gauri Khan's application on Wednesday. The planned expansion includes a seventh and eighth floor to the annexe, which currently consists of two basements, a ground floor, and six stories. The project is estimated to cost around ₹25 crore.

Mannat, valued at ₹200 crore, features five bedrooms, a gym, a swimming pool, a library, Shah Rukh Khan's office, a terrace where he often meets fans, and a private movie theater. The mansion, which also holds the status of a Grade Three heritage building, is located on a 2091.38 sq meter plot and faces the sea. It has become a major tourist destination, attracting hundreds of fans daily, all hoping for a glimpse of Bollywood's Baadshah. Shah Rukh Khan himself has described Mannat as his most expensive purchase.