Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan, AbRam celebrate Raksha Bandhan with cousin Alia Chhiba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's sons, Aryan and AbRam, marked the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan with their cousin sister, Alia Chhiba.

Alia, who is the daughter of Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhiba, shared heartwarming moments from their celebration on her Instagram Stories.

In one of the pictures, little AbRam can be seen receiving a sweet peck on his cheek. Another picture shows Alia applying a traditional tika to Aryan, who looks dashing in a black t-shirt and matching black jeans.

Meanwhile, Aryan is also making headlines on the work front.

The latest instalment in the Lion King saga, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of Mufasa, the legendary lion who has captivated hearts across generations.

Scheduled to roar into Indian theatres on December 20, this film promises to bring an extra layer of grandeur to the beloved story of the ultimate jungle monarch.

The Hindi trailer for the upcoming film has been shared by Disney Films India on their official social media handles.

"The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December," the caption read.

Aryan Khan will voice Simba, Mufasa's son, while the youngest Khan, AbRam, will take on the role of Young Mufasa. While Shah Rukh returns to the iconic role of Mufasa, revisiting the character that has become synonymous with regal authority and wisdom.

