Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan becomes fastest to enter 200 crore club

After recording a whopping Rs 100 crore worldwide weekend collection on first day, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has entered the 200 crore club.After it made ₹37.5 crore nett in India on Friday, Pathaan's Hindi version saw an almost 40 percent jump on Saturday, reportedly minting ₹52 crore nett at the domestic box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released on Wednesday, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

As per a early estimates in a report by Box Office India, Pathaan's Hindi version collected around ₹52 crore nett on Saturday, making it another ₹50 crore-plus nett day, which will be the third since Pathaan's release with only Friday ( ₹37.5 crore) being left out. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback as an actor in a lead role after Zero (2018). As per trade analyst Taran Adrash Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan is truly rewriting record books'. He tweeted on Saturday, "Pathaan overtakes (Hindi versions of) KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion... fastest to enter ₹200 crore club... India biz (business) Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar expressed hopes that the film will gross ₹400 crore by the first weekend. “It is roughly 50 percent drop from the second-day collection, and that is good. The word-of-mouth-is clearly positive, we still have Saturday and Sunday. I am expecting ₹30-35 crore on Saturday, and ₹40-45 crore on Sunday. So the film will gross closer to ₹400 crore by the time it closes the first extended weekend.”