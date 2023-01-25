Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan leaked online, YRF to strict action against culprits

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller Pathaan has finally hits theatres on January 25, the film has been leaked on various sites such as TamilRockers, Flimywap, Filmyzilla, 123movies, 123movierulz, and Onlinemoviewatches in several formats. The movie is available in 240p, 360p, 480p, 720p, 1080p, and HD formats across these portals. The development comes as producers and lead actors of the film warned against recording videos and giving out spoilers from the film. Yash Raj Films tweeted: “All set for the biggest action spectacle?

A humble request to everyone to refrain from recording any videos, sharing them online and giving out any spoilers. Experience Pathaan only in cinemas! ”The film has been released on a total of 7,700 screens– 5,200 screens in India and 2,500 screens in the overseas market. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in the lead role since Zero, which came in 2018. The film features Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. SRK stars in the title role of an agent brought in from the wilderness to tackle an unprecedented terror threat

