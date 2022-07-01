Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan moves court seeking return of his passport in drugs case

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the charges of being involved in a drug case and later given clean chit has moved the court on Thursday, requesting them to return his passport.Aryan Khan was accused of being involved in a drug case after the NCB department conducted a raid on a Goa cruise which included some high profile names on the guest list. He was arrested and imprisoned due to the same, along with which his passport was seized due to the bail conditions.

He was granted bail post 20 days of his imprisonment. However, in a charge sheet filed in May, the name of the star kid was not included. And later, Aaryan and five other accused were given a clean chit by the NCB due to insufficient evidence.Owing to the same, Aryan Khan filed an application on Thursday with the help of his lawyers from the Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla firm, asking the court to return his passport, as per PTI reports. And in response to the same, the court has ordered NCB to file a reply before the next hearing which is expected to be held on July 13. On the work front, Aryan is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these concepts for quite some time and has already started the series.

