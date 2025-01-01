Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Trolled Over New Year Party Video, Netizens React (Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan's middle child, Aryan Khan, continues to remain in the spotlight despite not having made his Bollywood debut yet. Known for his massive fan following, Aryan often attracts media attention whenever he steps out in Mumbai. This New Year’s Eve was no different, as a video of Aryan celebrating in the city has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

In the video, Aryan is seen wearing a white T-shirt paired with a blue jacket, accompanied by close friends and his bodyguards. The paparazzi repeatedly called out to him, but Aryan avoided looking up and walked away without acknowledging them. His rumored Brazilian girlfriend, Larisa, was also spotted at the same party. However, the duo reportedly left the venue in separate cars.

While some netizens were intrigued by the video, others speculated that Aryan appeared intoxicated. Comments like “He’s drunk” and “I feel bad for Shah Rukh” flooded the post, along with mixed responses from fans and critics alike.

Aryan Khan Drug Case

Aryan Khan’s name resurfaced in the media recently due to his past legal troubles. In 2020, he was embroiled in a high-profile drug case, which led to his arrest and a subsequent media frenzy. Although Aryan was eventually cleared, the incident continues to be a topic of discussion.

Despite the controversies, Aryan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut—not as an actor but as a director. His first project, reportedly a web series, is expected to release in the coming months, marking his entry into the entertainment industry on his own terms.