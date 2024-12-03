Shahana Goswami, director Kanu Behl open up about their film 'Despatch'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to return with 'Despatch', a gripping investigative crime thriller that will premiere on ZEE5 on December 13.

Directed by Kanu Behl and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, the film follows the journey of Joy Bag, a crime journalist who gets caught in a dangerous investigation while chasing a breaking story.

The film debuted at the MAMI Film Festival 2024 and was later showcased at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The trailer, released recently, shows Bajpayee's character, Joy Bag, navigating the murky world of media corruption and criminal underworld. His pursuit of uncovering a massive scam turns into a perilous journey as unknown threats mount against him. The trailer hints at a thrilling tale of truth versus survival.

The story not only follows Bajpayee's character, Joy Bag, as he navigates a dangerous investigation but also explores his troubled marriage.

Actor Shahana Goswami, who plays Manoj Bajpayee's wife in the upcoming crime thriller Despatch, opened up about her role in the film in a conversation with ANI.

While speaking about her character, the actress said, "Dekhie kya hota hain na aise situations me ek kisi ka dor kaatna zaruri hojata hain kyuki dono taraf se jo ek pull and push hota hain na usme bhi uski ek adath pad jaati hain. Toh kahin ek moment hota hain ek mauka hota hain.kabhi kabhi koi zid me karleta hain. Abhi wo us makaam pe hain ki wo karega bhi nahin Puri tarah se jabtak ki dusri taraf pura settle na hojae. Toh kahin ek pull and push rhta hain toh I think wo uske khudke zindagi, Shweta ke lie zaroori tha."

Director Kanu Behl, speaking about the inspiration for Despatch, said, "In 2016, I started thinking about the world of crime journalism. Incidents like the ones involving Gauri Lankesh disturbed me deeply. As a father of a five-year-old, I wondered what kind of world we are leaving behind for the next generation. My son's name is Duniya (world), and somewhere, this thought triggered the story. I felt this was something that needed to be talked about."

Arrchita Agarwaal, who is also a part of the cast, shared her excitement about working with Bajpayee and director Behl. She said, "I feel very lucky that Manoj sir is part of this film. He has so much experience, but he created a space for me where I felt comfortable. With Kanu sir's guidance, I only had to learn. I started from zero, and everything I gained from this film was an achievement."

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, the movie also features Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal, and others in crucial roles.

