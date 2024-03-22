Shahid Kapoor drops photo from sets of 'Deva', says, "Do what you love"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 : Actor Shahid Kapoor who is currently occupied with the shoot of his most awaited project 'Deva', has treated his fans with a picture from the sets of his upcoming film.

He took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo in which he can be seen engrossed in a conversation with director Rosshan Andrrews.

The photograph shows the movie set is fully prepared for the shoot, with lights in the backdrop.

Shahid is seen in a black t-shirt and denim trousers and the actor's hairstyle and rugged physique draws attention.

He captioned the picture with, "Do what you love and you don't need to work another day in your life ! Making movies is magic. On set DEVA ."

Fans took no time to react to the picture. One of them wrote, "Looking tough! Waiting for Deva"

Another mentioned, "We can't wait for it"

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a thrilling and perilous journey of investigation. 'Deva' is an action-packed thriller directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

Pooja Hegde stars opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film. The film also has Pavail Gulati in a crucial role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

