Shahid Kapoor Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ To Release in February

The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film have officially announced the title as 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.' The announcement came with the release of a new poster on January 10. The romantic drama, touted as an 'impossible love story,' is set to hit the theaters on February 9, 2024.

Both Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon shared the exciting news on their social media handles, expressing, "This Valentine’s week, experience an impossible love story! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas 9th February, 2024. A Maddock Films production."

Despite facing multiple delays, the movie's production house, Jio Studios, and Dinesh Vijan have officially declared the release date, generating excitement among fans. The chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is highlighted in the motion poster of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' making them the newest dynamic pair in the industry.

After the blockbuster success of 'Kabir Singh,' Shahid Kapoor returns to the romance genre, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. Dinesh Vijan, following the triumph of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,' presents yet another romantic family entertainer with 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'

Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar, the film promises to be a perfect Valentine's week treat, with Shahid and Kriti gracing the cinemas on February 9, 2024.