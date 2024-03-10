Shahid Kapoor looks stylish as he arrives at Zee Cine Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : It is a starry night at Zee Cine Awards 2024. From Shah Rukh Khan to Bobby Deol, stars arrived in style during the event. Actor Shahid Kapoor also graced the occasion and stunned everyone with his look.

For the special day, he opted to wear a checked jacket with black trousers that made his entire appearance a perfect blend of style and glamour.

Several Bollywood celebs on Sunday attended the Zee Cine Awards 2024 in Mumbai. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, Pooja Chopra, Shalini Pandey, Sanjana Sanehi, Ankita Lokhande, and Randeep Hooda, to many others were spotted on the red carpet.

Pooja Chopra looked glamorous in her shimmery red gown. Ayushmann Khurrana stunned in his silver-coloured coat that he teamed up with black trousers.

Aparshakti Khurana looked dapper in his black suit as he walked the red carpet. While on the other hand, Ankita Lokhande opted for an ethnic look and donned a beautiful golden saree. Sanjana Sanehi opted for a polka dot look. Bobby Deol also arrived in style for the event. Adah Sharma chose to wear traditional attire for the special occasion.

Harsh Beniwal was also spotted. Simrat Kaur and Neeti Mohan also looked stunning as they arrived on the red carpet.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, he was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.

The film also has veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

'Deva' will be released in theatres on Dussehra 2024.

Coming back to Zee Cine Awards 2024, there are performances by actors including Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur amongst others.

Zee Cine Awards 2024 is hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana while Sunil Grover will take over for a few fun segments. Shah Rukh Khan is also set to perform at Zee Cine Awards 2024.

