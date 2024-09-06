Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain's 6th birthday with a "sporty" theme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently threw a fun-filled birthday party for their son Zain, who turned six.

The celebration had a sporty theme, complete with a Ninja cake and Pokemon balloon decorations.

Shahid's half-sister, Sanah Kapur, took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the birthday bash.

In one of the photos, Sanah is seen on a basketball court, with kids playing in the background. She was dressed in athletic wear to match the theme.

Another picture shows Sanah posing with her father, Pankaj Kapur, surrounded by colorful balloons, including one that read, "Zain turns 6!"

The duo was surrounded by colorful balloons, with one saying, 'Zain turns 6!'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanah Kapur (@sanahkapur15)

Along with the pictures, Sansh added a caption that read, "When sporty is the vibe and family adds the fun and my zainu turns 6 with the fastest run... please excuse the pun. [birthday, party, nephew, fun, family]."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, is all set to entrall the audience with his new avatar in the upcoming film 'Deva'.

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Deva' will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while

Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur '

Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor